The first playtest gave tons of feedback, and I’m so happy and grateful for all your reactions! 🥰

I’m doing my best to make the game even more fun, fix bugs, and take your comments into account.



I’m planning to update the build by the end of the week, and here’s what’s new so far:



👀 First-person view: you can now stand behind the counter!



🕸️ Cobwebs may appear on shelves and furniture during the day.



🛍️ Customers can come in and ask little questions about the items.



🪑 You can arrange items on shelves during the day, so they’re not empty and your customers stay happy! 😄



Thanks again for all your support and feedback. It really helps me make the game better! 💛