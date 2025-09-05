 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19878030 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The first playtest gave tons of feedback, and I’m so happy and grateful for all your reactions! 🥰
I’m doing my best to make the game even more fun, fix bugs, and take your comments into account.

I’m planning to update the build by the end of the week, and here’s what’s new so far:

👀 First-person view: you can now stand behind the counter!

🕸️ Cobwebs may appear on shelves and furniture during the day.

🛍️ Customers can come in and ask little questions about the items.

🪑 You can arrange items on shelves during the day, so they’re not empty and your customers stay happy! 😄

Thanks again for all your support and feedback. It really helps me make the game better! 💛

Changed files in this update

Depot 3771141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link