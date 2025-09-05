 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19877997
Small little patch, thanks to Max for finding some issues.

  • REWORKED Alphabet reader (aka the text engine) to work off dictionaries, should run much better
    when large amounts of text is on the screen.
  • Skipping a gain hero reward will now give 2 Philo Stones instead of just 1.
  • Skipping an Advanced Training reward will show a message at bottom that you skipped a choice to gain
    Stone.
  • Fixed a bug in Hero Select where swapping between heroes would sometimes show the wrong text on the
    Cooldown line if the hero's skill had no cooldown.
  • Fixed a Blitz Bug where you could occasionally get a pebble choice off a tier 8 accessory reward
    when item 'Warm Coat' was chosen.
  • Fixed 'Warm Coat' for all game modes (and slight buff to the item).
  • (Hopefully) Fixed bug: when chained/webbed heroes die right as they're rescued,
    movement boxes should reset.

