- REWORKED Alphabet reader (aka the text engine) to work off dictionaries, should run much better
when large amounts of text is on the screen.
- Skipping a gain hero reward will now give 2 Philo Stones instead of just 1.
- Skipping an Advanced Training reward will show a message at bottom that you skipped a choice to gain
Stone.
- Fixed a bug in Hero Select where swapping between heroes would sometimes show the wrong text on the
Cooldown line if the hero's skill had no cooldown.
- Fixed a Blitz Bug where you could occasionally get a pebble choice off a tier 8 accessory reward
when item 'Warm Coat' was chosen.
- Fixed 'Warm Coat' for all game modes (and slight buff to the item).
- (Hopefully) Fixed bug: when chained/webbed heroes die right as they're rescued,
movement boxes should reset.
Patch 2.0.4
Small little patch, thanks to Max for finding some issues.
Hero Lodge Content Depot 1174031
