5 September 2025 Build 19877968 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Small Update Patch Notes

Bungers...I’ve pushed a new update with bug fixes and a few new features.

New Features

  • Mystery Box Item

    • Added a new collectible mystery box that grants a one-time sniper bullet ability. Use it wisely!

Bug Fixes

  • Jump & Ability Input Spamming

    • Fixed an issue where players needed to spam jump or ability keys to get consistent results. Inputs are now more responsive and reliable.

  • Rank Assignment for New Players

    • Fixed an issue where new players were incorrectly listed as Unranked. They will now correctly start as Poop 3 as intended.

  • Main Menu Visual Glitch

  • Fixed a bug where the ball could appear over the options menu in the main menu.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.

Changed files in this update

