Small Update Patch Notes

Bungers...I’ve pushed a new update with bug fixes and a few new features.

New Features

Mystery Box Item Added a new collectible mystery box that grants a one-time sniper bullet ability . Use it wisely!



Bug Fixes

Jump & Ability Input Spamming Fixed an issue where players needed to spam jump or ability keys to get consistent results. Inputs are now more responsive and reliable.

Rank Assignment for New Players Fixed an issue where new players were incorrectly listed as Unranked . They will now correctly start as Poop 3 as intended.

Main Menu Visual Glitch

Fixed a bug where the ball could appear over the options menu in the main menu.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.