FEATURESDeadpool’s Diner is back on September 18!
- Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has been cooking up something special this time, and the Diner will be opening back up with a store, a few updated game rules, and for the first time ever: game mode specific locations.
- Look for more updates (and Valley of the Baby Hand) in the near future.
Snap Packs Card List Sorting
- Now when you tap on View Cards in Seasonal Spotlight, Collector’s Pack, or Featured Set Snap Packs, you’ll have sorting and filtering capabilities to help you find the card you’re looking for.
Borders For Tokens instead of Gold
- Going forward, all borders available for purchase in the Cosmetics Shop and in a card’s Custom Card shop will be priced in Tokens instead of Gold.
- We have also added some existing borders that were previously unavailable for purchase in either shop to their rotations.
- Here is a list of all available borders, as well as their old and new prices:
|Border
|Previous Price
|New Price
|Black Cosmic
|1000 Tokens
|1000 Tokens
|Rainbow Cosmic
|1000 Tokens
|1000 Tokens
|Blue Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Red Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Green Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Pink Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Orange Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Gold Cosmic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Blue Neon
|400 Gold
|300 Tokens
|Red Neon
|400 Gold
|300 Tokens
|Green Neon
|400 Gold
|300 Tokens
|Purple Neon
|400 Gold
|300 Tokens
|Yellow Neon
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|White Neon
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Copper Metallic
|400 Gold
|300 Tokens
|Silver Metallic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|Gold Metallic
|750 Gold
|550 Tokens
|[New] Blue Distressed
|300 Tokens
|[New] Red Distressed
|300 Tokens
|[New] Black Matte
|550 Tokens
|[New] Red Matte
|550 Tokens
|[New] Red Web
|300 Tokens
|[New] Black Web
|550 Tokens
Winback ExperienceWe know that one of the biggest challenges for players returning to Snap is catching up on card acquisition. The following combination of features are meant to try and help returning players kickstart the acquisition of new cards. With this Patch release, we're releasing a new set of features for players returning to Snap after having been away for a while.
Welcome Back Calendar
- We've built a new login calendar that features 28 days of rewards. In addition to Variants, cosmetics, and currencies, players will get new random Cards from varying Series on days 1, 7, 14, 21, and 28. The calendar will be live for 35 days from a player's first session back, so if they miss a couple of days, they still have the opportunity to earn everything on the calendar.
Bonus Challenge
- Bonus Challenge is a, well, bonus set of challenges that live on top of the Weekly Challenge. Completing daily missions (e.g. Play 1-Cost Cards) will advance both the Weekly Challenge and Bonus Challenge reward milestones. Players will have 30 days to complete the Bonus Challenge, and does not reset weekly like the Weekly Challenge. The Bonus Challenge is completed when the player completes 50 missions. Bonus Challenge rewards include Variants, other cosmetics, currencies, and Snap Packs.
Season Pass Discount
- Returning players will see a 25% discount on the purchase of either the Season Pass, the Season Pass Super Premium, and the upgrade from the Season Pass to the Season Pass Super Premium. If you come back to Snap too close to the end of the current season (<= 10 days), the discount will follow you into the next season. The discount is good for 1 purchase of either the Season Pass and the upgrade to the Season Pass Super Premium, or the Season Pass Super Premium.
Exclusive Bundles
- 3 exclusive bundles for returning players will be available in the Shop. All feature great deals on Snap Packs which are making their debut in bundles.
We hope players returning to Snap find these features helpful and fun, and please let us know your thoughts on how to make a return to Snap even better!
CARD UPDATES
Kang
- [Old] 5/0 - On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without this)
- [New] 3/4 - Game Start: Replace this with 4 Kangs with text from random cards that Cost 3 or more.
Kang has been something of a sore spot for all of us for a while now. He's Series 5, a really unique card from the "Big Bad" era, and an exciting character in the canon. He also tests the limits of our game engine, creates ongoing bug stress, and wasn't as fun as we would've liked to trade for those issues. Plus, he turned out to be fairly weak overall, without great balance dials.
Thus, we decided to take the rare "full rework" approach. We've tried a lot of Kangs over time–we wanted to take our time and find one that was resonant and fun, since we didn't have a metagame pressure requiring us to cook as quickly as possible. Eventually, we settled on this design that leans into a different aspect of Kang's narrative–his multiversal presence having many different manifestations across timelines. We hope you enjoy playing with this card as much as we have!
ART, VFX, & AUDIO
- Kang’s VFX were updated to match his new ability.
- Captain Marvel’s VFX was updated.
Bug FixesGameplay Fixes in 45.x
- Cards can be played properly after Kate Bishop’s Grapple Arrow has been played
- It was fixed with a Server Hotfix, but we made additional client changes to this as well.
- Issues with Miles Morales not creating a 1 cost copy after moving a card and playing him on the Cloning Vats location has been resolved
- Issues with H.E.R.B.I.E. being activated and then unable to open in focused view during gameplay have been resolved
- “Hand full!” whiff message from Moira X should no longer appear for her opponent when the player’s hand is full
Card and Location Art Fixes in 45.x
- VFX issues with Invisible Woman First Steps played on Isle of Silence have been resolved
- Issues with Lockjaw’s VFX on both the player and opponent side have been resolved
- Giganto’s VFX no longer displays an artifact around the retreat button
- VFX and SFX for an opponent’s Nicholas Scratch will no longer activate when players drag a card
- VFX issues that could occur when copies of Air Walker from Bar Sinister are destroyed have been resolved
- VFX issues for Cosmic Ghost Rider that would occur when the opposing player has only played one card at the location have been resolved
- Terrax the Tamer’s VFX should no longer clip on the screen edge when played on the rightmost location
- Cosmic Ghost Rider’s VFX should no longer clip with the opponent’s avatar
- Khonshu’s VFX should no longer clip with location text and cards
- Issues with Khonshu’s Cost / Power clipping with its VFX after getting discarded in the Waxing phase have been resolved
Cards Shop Fixes in 45.x
- The previous Season Pass card should now be available in the Seasonal Series 5 pack of the weekly spotlight on the 1st week of a new season
- Newly Released Card and other exclusive offer bundles can now appear in the shop without requiring the shop to refresh
- Title formatting issues on certain bundles have been resolved
- Glowing VFX issues on certain exclusive offer bundles have been resolved
Other Fixes in 45.x
- Tapping on the Avatar button on the Main main, should now redirect you to edit your active deck cosmetics in the Collection screen
- Miles Morales should now appear in search results after using “Spider” or “Spider-Man” in filter search
- Visual issues with boosters on Season Pass screen have been resolved
- Certain bundle types should no longer disappear on the carousel after restarting the app on Android devices
- Certain bundles types should now be appearing correctly in the carousel on all iOS devices
- Issues with the current shop position not persisting after navigating away and returning to the shop tab have been resolved
- Visual issues with the Proving Grounds conquest tower occasionally appearing behind other conquest towers no longer occurs
- Silver Glimmer Flare visuals have been improved
- Token icon no longer overlaps with currency amount in Custom Card Shop
- Resolved an issue with "Make Me a Deck" where certain card names in other languages would exceed the character limit of the deck name and prevent the deck from being created
- Minor VFX issues overlapping the Shop UI no longer occur
PC Fixes in 45.x
- “Go to Shop” button functionality issues have been resolved
Localization Fixes in 45.x
- Bundle titles overlapping with ribbon UI issues have been resolved
Changed files in this update