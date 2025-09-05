 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19877763 Edited 5 September 2025 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.13.4.0

Sorry, this patch was released earlier as intended as a major crash was discovered. There is some stuff about a new dungeon type I'm working on in the guide, this was intended to come this patch, but had to be delayed as a result. Thank you.

Other Changes:
- Fixed some more outdated text.
- Interacting with start raid/gathering/training popups that are asking if the player wants to continue now resets that.

Balance:
- The gardener set's effect now lasts slightly shorter.

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a rare crash with picking up resources in dungeons with the bodyguard in the party.
- Fixed the main menu's scrollbars.
- Fixed a crash caused by enemies being on fire.
- Fixed an issue caused by double clicking on the Raid Statistics popup to reset the size.
- Some enemy attacks weren't being timed properly and now should be. (This included the stun delay when enemies were shocked, and tournament rival skills that had a delay associated with them.)
- The guide no longer sells an undefined item (that is now defined, but she isn't supposed to sell it anyways) that caused a almost unavoidable crash when the guide's store page was opened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2836071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link