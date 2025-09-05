0.13.4.0



Sorry, this patch was released earlier as intended as a major crash was discovered. There is some stuff about a new dungeon type I'm working on in the guide, this was intended to come this patch, but had to be delayed as a result. Thank you.



Other Changes:

- Fixed some more outdated text.

- Interacting with start raid/gathering/training popups that are asking if the player wants to continue now resets that.



Balance:

- The gardener set's effect now lasts slightly shorter.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a rare crash with picking up resources in dungeons with the bodyguard in the party.

- Fixed the main menu's scrollbars.

- Fixed a crash caused by enemies being on fire.

- Fixed an issue caused by double clicking on the Raid Statistics popup to reset the size.

- Some enemy attacks weren't being timed properly and now should be. (This included the stun delay when enemies were shocked, and tournament rival skills that had a delay associated with them.)

- The guide no longer sells an undefined item (that is now defined, but she isn't supposed to sell it anyways) that caused a almost unavoidable crash when the guide's store page was opened.