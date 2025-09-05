0.13.4.0
Sorry, this patch was released earlier as intended as a major crash was discovered. There is some stuff about a new dungeon type I'm working on in the guide, this was intended to come this patch, but had to be delayed as a result. Thank you.
Other Changes:
- Fixed some more outdated text.
- Interacting with start raid/gathering/training popups that are asking if the player wants to continue now resets that.
Balance:
- The gardener set's effect now lasts slightly shorter.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a rare crash with picking up resources in dungeons with the bodyguard in the party.
- Fixed the main menu's scrollbars.
- Fixed a crash caused by enemies being on fire.
- Fixed an issue caused by double clicking on the Raid Statistics popup to reset the size.
- Some enemy attacks weren't being timed properly and now should be. (This included the stun delay when enemies were shocked, and tournament rival skills that had a delay associated with them.)
- The guide no longer sells an undefined item (that is now defined, but she isn't supposed to sell it anyways) that caused a almost unavoidable crash when the guide's store page was opened.
0.13.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update