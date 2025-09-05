A quick new patch! This one is mostly bug fixes and a few tweaks from issues reported from the 1.6 update, wanted to get those in before going all in on the big 2.0 update work!

Balance Tweaks:

Added a few items to some locations

Joel's teethstorm cost reduced and damage increased a bit, had nerfed it a little too much in 1.6

General Fixes:

Partial fix to launch problems. If you are experiencing the issue that prevents your game from launching, hopefully you should now be able to launch the game directly from the .exe file.

Added option to turn off the clock's ticking.

Toned down the clocks' ticking a bit.

Fixed issue where any post-turn action (like colonel squeakums' attacks or the rat baby's Copy Dad ability) caused status effects like poison or life regen to proc twice in a turn.

Removed the white background after defeating one of the final bosses.

Fixed wriggly Fred fridge issue.

Fixed issue where the cattle prod spear didn't recharge properly, turning into a different item. This will however not fix the problem if it's already happened, sorry!

Fix Sophie rejoining the party after you kick her out at Harriet's home

Fixed Sophie sometimes joining as a fifth party member from Harriet's home.

Fixed issue where Frederic sometimes gave a second extra canvas carry case.

Fixed pork + pizza recipe giving the wrong items.

Fixed Issue with some Spine events triggering even if she is dead.

Fixed issue where you didn't lose Fred's stolen face after giving it away

Fixed: When leaving after killing Toxic Fred, if you had the fake cowboy hat in your inventory but it wasn't equipped, when he attacks you, the game unequipped whatever Sam's hat is at the time.

Fixed issue where the pet landmine Betty remains near minesweeper even after she joins you when you hand over 12 defused landmines.

Fixed that Betty doesn't go hostile if you attack minesweeper.

Fixed Fungus path open door shortcut not working properly on the way back.

Fixed toxic dance attack given by the Eyeball Hat not working properly and being usable outside of battle.

Fixed Eyeball hat not giving the poison attack chance as indicated in its description.

Fixed being unable to attack Memorial.

Fixed Harvestman and sewer beast still performing some attacks while stunned.

Fixed that Taxidermy boss's Bear claw attack did no damage.

Audrey scooching forward could cause a freeze if there is no room for her to step forward.

Removed ability to sell items to the secret rat store.

Fixed issue where Nestor's body could be killed repeatedly.

Fixed issue where Audrey wouldn't get the fungal fibres from defeating the fungus guardian unless Philippe was in the party.

Fixed the color coding of Myrmidon and Wizards Hell to show when you have obtained the skill instead of showing when the game is complete.

Fixed issue where Toxic Fred would become invincible if you kill the central head, run away, and return to fight again.