A quick new patch! This one is mostly bug fixes and a few tweaks from issues reported from the 1.6 update, wanted to get those in before going all in on the big 2.0 update work!
Balance Tweaks:
Xin Amon slightly buffed
Joel's teethstorm cost reduced and damage increased a bit, had nerfed it a little too much in 1.6
Added a few items to some locations
Taxidermy bathroom mirror made interactive.
Fixed issues and tweaked balance for cooking skill growth.
General Fixes:
Partial fix to launch problems. If you are experiencing the issue that prevents your game from launching, hopefully you should now be able to launch the game directly from the .exe file.
Added option to turn off the clock's ticking.
Toned down the clocks' ticking a bit.
Fixed issue where any post-turn action (like colonel squeakums' attacks or the rat baby's Copy Dad ability) caused status effects like poison or life regen to proc twice in a turn.
Removed the white background after defeating one of the final bosses.
Fixed wriggly Fred fridge issue.
Fixed issue where the cattle prod spear didn't recharge properly, turning into a different item. This will however not fix the problem if it's already happened, sorry!
Fix Sophie rejoining the party after you kick her out at Harriet's home
Fixed Sophie sometimes joining as a fifth party member from Harriet's home.
Fixed issue where Frederic sometimes gave a second extra canvas carry case.
Fixed pork + pizza recipe giving the wrong items.
Fixed Issue with some Spine events triggering even if she is dead.
Fixed issue where you didn't lose Fred's stolen face after giving it away
Fixed: When leaving after killing Toxic Fred, if you had the fake cowboy hat in your inventory but it wasn't equipped, when he attacks you, the game unequipped whatever Sam's hat is at the time.
Fixed issue where the pet landmine Betty remains near minesweeper even after she joins you when you hand over 12 defused landmines.
Fixed that Betty doesn't go hostile if you attack minesweeper.
Fixed Fungus path open door shortcut not working properly on the way back.
Fixed toxic dance attack given by the Eyeball Hat not working properly and being usable outside of battle.
Fixed Eyeball hat not giving the poison attack chance as indicated in its description.
Fixed being unable to attack Memorial.
Fixed Harvestman and sewer beast still performing some attacks while stunned.
Fixed that Taxidermy boss's Bear claw attack did no damage.
Audrey scooching forward could cause a freeze if there is no room for her to step forward.
Removed ability to sell items to the secret rat store.
Fixed issue where Nestor's body could be killed repeatedly.
Fixed issue where Audrey wouldn't get the fungal fibres from defeating the fungus guardian unless Philippe was in the party.
Fixed the color coding of Myrmidon and Wizards Hell to show when you have obtained the skill instead of showing when the game is complete.
Fixed issue where Toxic Fred would become invincible if you kill the central head, run away, and return to fight again.
Switched Boiler Beasts' Telescope attack for something more fitting.
Minor Fixes:
Fixed: Gatling Burst attack had no animation or action text.
Fixed Leigh event with Ernest name label
Fixed eye death scene typo.
Fixed Eugene shop's shelf collision missing.
Fixed Flamethrower and Acid sprayer description missing
Floor 3 hallway space below light impassable
Fixed landlord apt safe changing sprites if interacted from the side after opening.
Shower thought about photo paper and projector typo.
Fixed loop point of the song Rusty Crown
Fixed loop point of the song Rogue Taxidermy.
Fixed the Enforcers' corpse being the wrong sprite.
Fixed battle music after you rescue Ernest.
Fixed the projector room onlookers' on-field sprite changing as he walks around.
Fixed layering of the stargazer's corpse in the main room of apt 31.
Fixed typo in Asters' dream.
Fixed typo in Juicebox's floorboard prying event.
Fixed typo when kicking Roaches out.
Changed files in this update