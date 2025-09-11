Greetings, Adventurers! We have a hotfix!
Changes and fixes in this update include:
[Steam] Fixed issues related to Qualcomm GPUs; as a result PCs using these GPUs are now compatible with Sky.
Various changes to the Cinema to make it easier for players to restore the area, including lighting updates for the posters when the area hasn’t been restored, and enabling Festival Tech only after the Cinema is fully restored.
Fix for a persistent bug that could make the tents in Season of The Two Embers - Part 1’s third quest appear to move.
[Switch] Corrected localizations for several Daily Quests.
[Switch] Fixed a bug that returned a server error if a player tried to delete their account.
