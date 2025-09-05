New patch for Wireframe: Racing Playtest is out now!
Changes:
-Reworked engine to normalize RPM, so higher gearing isn't useless now
-Set tire friction defaults to lower settings to allow for potential drifting (if you can)
-Set the vehicle weight higher then previous
Added:
-Pause menu tire friction defaults, letting the player adjust their front and rear tire's friction separately
-Pause menu engine power setting input that changes how much power the engine has
Wireframe: Racing Playtest V0.0.3
