Sorry for releasing two updates in just one day!
Changes and Improvements:
New VR texture rendering setting.
A new option has been added to increase the VR texture render scale. Previously, it couldn’t be properly implemented on OpenVR, so the feature was postponed and eventually forgotten. This evening I remembered about it, improved it, and finally brought it into the game. Now you can adjust this setting both in the main menu and directly through the PDA during gameplay. With the right configuration, the image becomes much sharper, and those annoying “jaggies” on trees and foliage will disappear.
Monster rebalance.
The stats of all monsters (except faction members) are now directly tied to the selected difficulty level.
For players who simply want to enjoy the atmosphere, the Easy mode is recommended — monsters deal less damage and cause fewer problems overall.
For those seeking a real challenge, higher difficulties (“Experienced” or “Stalker”) are available, where enemies become far more dangerous and battles turn into a true hardcore experience.
Changed files in this update