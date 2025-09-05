New VR texture rendering setting.

A new option has been added to increase the VR texture render scale. Previously, it couldn’t be properly implemented on OpenVR, so the feature was postponed and eventually forgotten. This evening I remembered about it, improved it, and finally brought it into the game. Now you can adjust this setting both in the main menu and directly through the PDA during gameplay. With the right configuration, the image becomes much sharper, and those annoying “jaggies” on trees and foliage will disappear.