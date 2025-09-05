- Fixed an issue where some messages were skipped during auto-attack mode.
- Fixed an issue where Incineration would give error messages on the edge of the map.
- Transparency for inactive skills now displays correctly.
- Fixed text color for some tooltips.
v1.0.1 Mini Update
