5 September 2025 Build 19877649 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some messages were skipped during auto-attack mode.
  • Fixed an issue where Incineration would give error messages on the edge of the map.
  • Transparency for inactive skills now displays correctly.
  • Fixed text color for some tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3879531
