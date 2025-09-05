 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19877631 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes several slowdowns, balances new quest generation better, fixes a couple crashes, fixes a few minor memory leaks, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.841 change list:

  • decreased ProjEnvironmentFire Life from 30.0 to 6.0

  • decreased EnvironmentFireSpreadSameBlockChance from 0.1 to 0.0

  • decreased EnvironmentFireSpreadDifferentBlockChance from 0.0015 to 0.0

  • changed BlockSmoke DisperseChance/DisperseAmount from 0.5/128 to 1.0/256

  • summoned monsters can no longer summon more monsters

  • now there is a max cap on outstanding quests for any one parent quest

  • there is now a cap on how much an area can dim torches and other similar light sources (MaxHan)

  • changed StatusEffectFireEnchantment and other similar status effects to use OnlyOneKeepOldResetTime instead of OnePerInflicterKeepOldResetTime

  • uprisings will no longer spawn unique monsters when they are adding new monsters

  • fixed a potential crash in MemorySystem::allocate

  • now gases will move a bit quicker if too many gases moving (tries to catch up)

  • fixed areas created from buildExtraLevel calls not being freed correctly

  • fixed unique areas not getting freed correctly in Sections

  • fixed Chest::_specificItems not getting deleted correctly when chest was

  • fixed the situation where an NPC gets saved as an actor but loads as a vendor (and causing a crash) (Faya AOP)

  • decreased MaxFavoriteQuestsToStartChance from 0.75 to 0.5

  • less chance of nemesis or arch-nemesis starting more than 1 quest at a time

  • fixed some augments causing damage to the player when they shouldn't be (su-su-supernova)

  • changed grate recipe from iron ore to iron bar

  • now keep PackedData for WorldMap saving so less memory trashing (new/delete calls)

  • arch-nemesis MaxOutstandingQuests is now a little higher than other quests

  • now make sure monsters don't try to start fires out of bounds (Ironclaw)

  • fixed QuestEventTownAttackTownAttack messages trying to mention covenant name (Ironclaw)

  • nemesis now has WaterWalking if marker for nemesis or base monster archetype

  • fixed blockInteractions, recipes, and immortalBeings not getting deleted properly on exit

  • now PackedData::addFreePackedDataObject doesn't add dataObject to free list if shutting down

  • now resourceSystem shuts down almost last so more things are deleted correctly (only really a debugging issue)

  • now delete enum data on exit

  • now delete a bunch of string arrays on exit

  • now force delete all resources on exit even if have some users

  • now delete _freePackedDataObjects memory on exit

  • now delete a few more static arrays on exit

  • changed _saveVersion to 307

