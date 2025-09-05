This patch fixes several slowdowns, balances new quest generation better, fixes a couple crashes, fixes a few minor memory leaks, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.841 change list:

decreased ProjEnvironmentFire Life from 30.0 to 6.0

decreased EnvironmentFireSpreadSameBlockChance from 0.1 to 0.0

decreased EnvironmentFireSpreadDifferentBlockChance from 0.0015 to 0.0

changed BlockSmoke DisperseChance/DisperseAmount from 0.5/128 to 1.0/256

summoned monsters can no longer summon more monsters

now there is a max cap on outstanding quests for any one parent quest

there is now a cap on how much an area can dim torches and other similar light sources (MaxHan)

changed StatusEffectFireEnchantment and other similar status effects to use OnlyOneKeepOldResetTime instead of OnePerInflicterKeepOldResetTime

uprisings will no longer spawn unique monsters when they are adding new monsters

fixed a potential crash in MemorySystem::allocate

now gases will move a bit quicker if too many gases moving (tries to catch up)

fixed areas created from buildExtraLevel calls not being freed correctly

fixed unique areas not getting freed correctly in Sections

fixed Chest::_specificItems not getting deleted correctly when chest was

fixed the situation where an NPC gets saved as an actor but loads as a vendor (and causing a crash) (Faya AOP)

decreased MaxFavoriteQuestsToStartChance from 0.75 to 0.5

less chance of nemesis or arch-nemesis starting more than 1 quest at a time

fixed some augments causing damage to the player when they shouldn't be (su-su-supernova)

changed grate recipe from iron ore to iron bar

now keep PackedData for WorldMap saving so less memory trashing (new/delete calls)

arch-nemesis MaxOutstandingQuests is now a little higher than other quests

now make sure monsters don't try to start fires out of bounds (Ironclaw)

fixed QuestEventTownAttackTownAttack messages trying to mention covenant name (Ironclaw)

nemesis now has WaterWalking if marker for nemesis or base monster archetype

fixed blockInteractions, recipes, and immortalBeings not getting deleted properly on exit

now PackedData::addFreePackedDataObject doesn't add dataObject to free list if shutting down

now resourceSystem shuts down almost last so more things are deleted correctly (only really a debugging issue)

now delete enum data on exit

now delete a bunch of string arrays on exit

now force delete all resources on exit even if have some users

now delete _freePackedDataObjects memory on exit

now delete a few more static arrays on exit