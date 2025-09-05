This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
Alien autopsy research projects now autocomplete once Xenobiology has been researched.
Capturing The General alive on the ATLAS Base mission now only grants +100 Operations Points on research (down from +150).
Colossus Armour now makes the wearer immune to suppression.
Colossus Armour now has a new secondary melee weapon available called the Power Fist. For now, you'll have to manually equip this and the animations / art are placeholders (and it won't appear in existing campaigns), but it's effectively a free Energy Knife that doesn't weigh anything.
Basic Cyberdrone now only fires 2 shots (down from 3), but damage increased to 50 per shot (from 40). Heavy Cyberdrone still fires 3 shots.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that would occur on the UOO Sabotage mission when the reinforcements started spawning.
Fixed the Reaper Zombies incorrectly spawning a new Reaper every turn once they time out.
Fixed some issues with the camera focus when firing shots at long range.
Fixed vehicles always being illuminated on night missions, and the corner tiles on the ATLAS mission being visible even without line-of-sight.
More assorted map fixes.
Changed depots in experimental branch