This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

Alien autopsy research projects now autocomplete once Xenobiology has been researched.

Capturing The General alive on the ATLAS Base mission now only grants +100 Operations Points on research (down from +150).

Colossus Armour now makes the wearer immune to suppression.

Colossus Armour now has a new secondary melee weapon available called the Power Fist. For now, you'll have to manually equip this and the animations / art are placeholders (and it won't appear in existing campaigns), but it's effectively a free Energy Knife that doesn't weigh anything.

Basic Cyberdrone now only fires 2 shots (down from 3), but damage increased to 50 per shot (from 40). Heavy Cyberdrone still fires 3 shots.

Bugfixes: