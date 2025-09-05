 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19877571 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

  • Alien autopsy research projects now autocomplete once Xenobiology has been researched.

  • Capturing The General alive on the ATLAS Base mission now only grants +100 Operations Points on research (down from +150).

  • Colossus Armour now makes the wearer immune to suppression.

  • Colossus Armour now has a new secondary melee weapon available called the Power Fist. For now, you'll have to manually equip this and the animations / art are placeholders (and it won't appear in existing campaigns), but it's effectively a free Energy Knife that doesn't weigh anything.

  • Basic Cyberdrone now only fires 2 shots (down from 3), but damage increased to 50 per shot (from 40). Heavy Cyberdrone still fires 3 shots.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash that would occur on the UOO Sabotage mission when the reinforcements started spawning.

  • Fixed the Reaper Zombies incorrectly spawning a new Reaper every turn once they time out.

  • Fixed some issues with the camera focus when firing shots at long range.

  • Fixed vehicles always being illuminated on night missions, and the corner tiles on the ATLAS mission being visible even without line-of-sight.

  • More assorted map fixes.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19877571
Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link