Loading saves with conflicting mod lists is now handled appropriately



Add Help Window - The Help Window will act as an optional tutorial and as a hub for information about the mechanics in LORED.

- This will be filled with additional information over time.

- New players may find this useful. It is opt-in and can be hidden and ignored.



`lored.cfg` - Most settings are no longer tied to save files. Instead, when exiting the game, your settings will be saved to lored.cfg . This means that the values in this file are device-specific.

- Because of this, your preferences will appear to have been reset. You'll need to set them up one more time, and then never again for that device.

- The settings in the Save tab remain save-specific. It's my hope that this strategy will make changing settings and loading other saves a seamless and predictable experience.