5 September 2025 Build 19877323 Edited 5 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Loading saves with conflicting mod lists is now handled appropriately

Add Help Window

- The Help Window will act as an optional tutorial and as a hub for information about the mechanics in LORED.
- This will be filled with additional information over time.
- New players may find this useful. It is opt-in and can be hidden and ignored.

`lored.cfg`

- Most settings are no longer tied to save files. Instead, when exiting the game, your settings will be saved to lored.cfg. This means that the values in this file are device-specific.
- Because of this, your preferences will appear to have been reset. You'll need to set them up one more time, and then never again for that device.
- The settings in the Save tab remain save-specific. It's my hope that this strategy will make changing settings and loading other saves a seamless and predictable experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
Linux English Depot 3418152
