Ahoy!

It's been a couple of months since release, and based on some feedback and discussion in our Discord, we are releasing an update that brings a new Captain and several cool new features!

New Content:

Unlock Captain Cthulhu who grants the Hull of Thorns ability by dealing 5000 thorns damage in a single run!

Unlock The Plank in the upgrade shop by getting Zheng Yi Sao to level 20. The Plank allows you to exile upgrades from your upgrade pool during your run. Make your least favorite abilities walk the plank!

Unlock the Gambler upgrade in the upgrade shop by getting Leif Erikson to level 20. With each point put into the Gambler, you can reroll your available upgrades!