Ahoy!
It's been a couple of months since release, and based on some feedback and discussion in our Discord, we are releasing an update that brings a new Captain and several cool new features!
New Content:
Unlock Captain Cthulhu who grants the Hull of Thorns ability by dealing 5000 thorns damage in a single run!
Unlock The Plank in the upgrade shop by getting Zheng Yi Sao to level 20. The Plank allows you to exile upgrades from your upgrade pool during your run. Make your least favorite abilities walk the plank!
Unlock the Gambler upgrade in the upgrade shop by getting Leif Erikson to level 20. With each point put into the Gambler, you can reroll your available upgrades!
Unlock the Hyperbolic Time Changer by upgrading the Infinity Hook to level 20. An illegal high tech device, it increases the speed of spacetime itself when upgraded in the shop. This not only makes you, your enemies, and all projectiles move faster, it also makes the clock tick faster as well, doubling the speed of the game when at max level!
New QoL:
Point of Interest indicators on your screen now display a distance number! This will allow you to know when something is close or far away, as well as help you prioritize which markers to check out first.
Tired of having to select gold or health once you reach max level? With the new auto-select feature you can make a permanent choice for that run, and your reward will be automatically granted each run.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where refunding a stat via controller input would cause the cursor selection to jump back to the first item in the shop.
Fixed an issue where changing input device while on the level up screen would make UI inoperable on controller.
