Hotfix notes:

Included all of the season one talents to carry over to current seasons.

Typo for the talent has been fixed from 1 of each =10 to 1 of each =5.

Please restart the game to allow for update to take place.

Full Patch notes for season 2: Ability LVL costs and gain adjusted to

Handpicker 0.1 APS initial cost 1000 cost multiplier 1.05

Fertilizer 0.4 APS initial cost 4000 cost multiplier 1.15

Honeybees 1.8 APS initial cost 18000 cost multiplier 1.25

Plantation 5 APS initial cost 50000 cost multiplier 1.35

Greenhouse 30 APS initial cost 150000 cost multiplier 1.45

New Fall season Applez include.

Uncommon:

Catface Mapleleaf Mushroom Pretzel Spiderweb

Rare:

Mummy Witchhand CranberrySauce ShadowCat

Epic:

NTD SJ Skull

Legendary:

Golden ApplePie

Mythic:

HeadlessAppleMan

Gather them all to get powerful season buffs that carry over indefinitely.

Enjoy the harvest!