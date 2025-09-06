 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19877204 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change-Log


  • Fixed progression blocker in 'Ace of Swords' mission


This is a silent update and does advance the game version. It will not create any multiplayer desyncronisation between versions or any conflicts with mods or saves.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1911522
