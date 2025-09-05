 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19877111 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚨 Update: New Weapon Category – Grenades! 💥

I’ve just added a brand-new category of weapons to the game: Grenades!
In total, there are 7 unique types, each with their own tactical use:

  • Frag – The classic grenade. Deals solid damage in an area.

  • High-Impact – A stronger frag with a smaller blast radius. Perfect for bosses!

  • Shrapnel – Inflicts a bleeding effect on zombies. Bleed stacks also boost the Medic’s passive ability.

  • Incendiary – Sets zombies on fire. Works similar to bleed, with more synergies planned in future updates.

  • Flash – Stuns zombies, giving you time to reposition or escape.

  • Smoke – Conceals players in its radius, making them invisible to zombies.

  • Attractor – Emits an alarm that lures nearby zombies.

Experiment, combine, and discover new strategies with these grenades to turn the tide of battle! 🔥🧟‍♂️💣

Changed files in this update

