🚨 Update: New Weapon Category – Grenades! 💥

I’ve just added a brand-new category of weapons to the game: Grenades!

In total, there are 7 unique types, each with their own tactical use:

Frag – The classic grenade. Deals solid damage in an area.

High-Impact – A stronger frag with a smaller blast radius. Perfect for bosses!

Shrapnel – Inflicts a bleeding effect on zombies. Bleed stacks also boost the Medic’s passive ability .

Incendiary – Sets zombies on fire. Works similar to bleed, with more synergies planned in future updates.

Flash – Stuns zombies, giving you time to reposition or escape.

Smoke – Conceals players in its radius, making them invisible to zombies .

Attractor – Emits an alarm that lures nearby zombies.

Experiment, combine, and discover new strategies with these grenades to turn the tide of battle! 🔥🧟‍♂️💣