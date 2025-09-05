 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19877090 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
new card it called

Cursed bag!

adding a little more curses

Fixed vampire pot

it was not taking max health if you are under 10hp

Fixed endless mode

sorry everybody I wrote <= instead of < somewhere and it messed it up
hope it works now, if not hit me up

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682911
