5 September 2025 Build 19877074 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you to everyone that has played the game and for the warm welcome that Blood Bear has received.

Here are some launch day fixes and improvements that take into account the constructive criticism that Blood Bear has received thus far:

• Improved Blood Bear Navigation around objects
• Backpack can be opened/closed with B key
• Journal can be opened/closed with J key
• Pause menu can be closed with escape key
• Slowed Battery drain on flashlight
• Fixed the ability to spam equip flashlight
• Fixed flashlight not turning off when battery reaches 0%
• Added more objects and detail around map
• Added increased delay before Blood Bear starts spawning
•Added new location for Cult Leader to spawn
•Various optimizations to improve performance

Again, this is my first big project that I intend on seeing to the very end with many more updates, new features, gameplay modes, and seasonal events. Thank you for the support and as always, BEWARE THE BEAR.

Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀

