5 September 2025 Build 19877015 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & AI Improvements
  • Added new mines, several new lakes and ponds throughout the map.
  • NPCs hosting conversations will no longer idle while waiting for partner


Navigation updates:
  • Navigation improvements to reduce NPCs taking unnecessary detours
  • Adjusted navigation within Mineshaft tunnels for better AI pathing.


Fixes

Resource and crafting fixes:
  • Fixed ability to swap between foundry and tavern recipes.
  • Fixed issues with berries being placed into woodpiles.
  • Fixed workers not mining Iron.
  • Fixed Crafting Jobs “Crafted Item” storage messaging.


Recruitment & events:
  • Fixed out-of-sync recruitment pool timer.


Building & placement fixes:
  • Fixed collisions with windowed walls.
  • Fixed window with shutter misalignment when upgrading T2 to T3.
  • Fixed stone trim gaps when snapping to roof.
  • Fixed blocking volumes interfering with some NPC spawns.
  • Adjusted furniture and bookshelf collision boxes for easier decoration placement, including 3-shelf items.
  • Fixed decoration placement difficulty.


Art & visual fixes:
  • Fixed road weather masking so snow collects naturally and foot particles are smoother.


Art & Visual Improvements
  • Optimized materials, lighting, and post-processing for performance and visuals.
  • Optimized draw distances for resources, buildings, and mineshafts.
  • Optimized LOD distances for trees, shrubs, and other environmental assets.
  • Optimized all build part icons and UI assets to reduce overhead memory usage.
  • Optimized landscape and texture compression for better performance with minimal quality loss.
  • Updated T3 window walls to allow proper shutters placement.


UI & Quality of Life
  • Added character name length limit in the character creation screen.

