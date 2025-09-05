- Added new mines, several new lakes and ponds throughout the map.
- NPCs hosting conversations will no longer idle while waiting for partner
Navigation updates:
- Navigation improvements to reduce NPCs taking unnecessary detours
- Adjusted navigation within Mineshaft tunnels for better AI pathing.
Fixes
Resource and crafting fixes:
- Fixed ability to swap between foundry and tavern recipes.
- Fixed issues with berries being placed into woodpiles.
- Fixed workers not mining Iron.
- Fixed Crafting Jobs “Crafted Item” storage messaging.
Recruitment & events:
- Fixed out-of-sync recruitment pool timer.
Building & placement fixes:
- Fixed collisions with windowed walls.
- Fixed window with shutter misalignment when upgrading T2 to T3.
- Fixed stone trim gaps when snapping to roof.
- Fixed blocking volumes interfering with some NPC spawns.
- Adjusted furniture and bookshelf collision boxes for easier decoration placement, including 3-shelf items.
- Fixed decoration placement difficulty.
Art & visual fixes:
- Fixed road weather masking so snow collects naturally and foot particles are smoother.
Art & Visual Improvements
- Optimized materials, lighting, and post-processing for performance and visuals.
- Optimized draw distances for resources, buildings, and mineshafts.
- Optimized LOD distances for trees, shrubs, and other environmental assets.
- Optimized all build part icons and UI assets to reduce overhead memory usage.
- Optimized landscape and texture compression for better performance with minimal quality loss.
- Updated T3 window walls to allow proper shutters placement.
UI & Quality of Life
- Added character name length limit in the character creation screen.
Changed files in this update