This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With this build, you are now VERY close to being able to escape YATC-OS!

(remember, the Steam Workshop was the previous update. Check that out if you haven't)

Change log:

3 NEW FOLDERS with levels! Bringing the total level count to 149 (the next update will get us to the 150 mark) The folders are: timelines, toolbox, and yatc_escape_hatch,

LORE: The creator of YATC, Dr. Loc, now has some logs that he left (journal entries) to add more lore to the game. These have been sprinkled through out the existing levels (spoiler at the bottom if you want to know where to look),

Folder order in part2 has slightly changed

I know everyone must be very busy playing Silksong, but if you could spare a few minutes to try out the beta branch, that would be amazing :-)