 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19876961 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

With this build, you are now VERY close to being able to escape YATC-OS!

(remember, the Steam Workshop was the previous update. Check that out if you haven't)

Change log:

  • 3 NEW FOLDERS with levels! Bringing the total level count to 149 (the next update will get us to the 150 mark) The folders are: timelines, toolbox, and yatc_escape_hatch,

  • LORE: The creator of YATC, Dr. Loc, now has some logs that he left (journal entries) to add more lore to the game. These have been sprinkled through out the existing levels (spoiler at the bottom if you want to know where to look),

  • Folder order in part2 has slightly changed

I know everyone must be very busy playing Silksong, but if you could spare a few minutes to try out the beta branch, that would be amazing :-)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19876961
Depot 3333331
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link