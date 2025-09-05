Hey Everyone,

We’re rolling out a big new update for Renaissance Kingdom Wars. This release is focused on stability, performance, and long-standing technical issues that have been holding the game back.

Most importantly, we’ve finally fixed the persistent crashes that happened during loading screens between levels. For many players this was the single most disruptive issue in the game, and it’s now fully resolved. You should be able to move smoothly from one level to the next without interruptions.

Beyond the crash fix, this update also brings major performance upgrades and system-level improvements across the board. We’ve pushed optimizations on both the world map and RTS battlefields, leading to much smoother framerates and reduced stuttering.

At the same time, we’ve rebalanced campaign AI to stop overwhelming players with endless attacks, and worked through dozens of smaller bugs that impacted gameplay. Together, these changes make Renaissance Kingdom Wars feel faster, more stable, and more enjoyable — a big step closer to the release version we’ve been building toward.

Here’s the main highlights of our 15th post release update. Only the major changes are listed here, as much of the work was backend and not directly visible during normal gameplay.