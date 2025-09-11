Attention Officers,

Below you will find the changelogs for LSS Patch 3 (v1.3.5), containing modding improvements, improved Steam Deck support, and a fresh batch of bug fixes.



Please check our official Discord for an updated list of some known issues in the #known-issues channel.

We are continuously monitoring your bug reports. Please report any bugs you find into our official Ready or Not Discord, using the bug report channels! There they can be structured and collected in one place so we can most effectively deal with them: Ready or Not Bug Reports

Note: The install size of the update often may not match exactly how big the update is, since files are mostly being re-written for patches.

Gameplay

Engineering

Base game update changes:

Improved Steam Deck support.

Modding improvements Allow mods to store persistent objects with the game instance Allow the VO_MOD folder to override all voiceover and subtitles for characters Fixed doors being forced to use the vanilla door data table Fixed missing tags and values for modded blueprints, causing them to not be discovered by the loadout manager Fixed mod actor spawn data not spawning actors on first load of the main menu



Visuals

Animation:

Base game update changes:

Improved all arrest animations' First Person Camera Position to be more seamless when starting and ending the Interaction.

Character Art:

Base game update changes:

All SWAT heads now correctly deform/animate if a helmet with chin straps is equipped.

Bug fixes:

AI:

Fixed suspects and civilians being able to get stuck out of bounds.

Fixed flashbangs causing friendly fire penalties when hitting SWAT AI.

Fixed SWAT AI ignoring certain orders when player is looking at the sky while issuing the order.

Fixed shotgun wielding suspects trying to infinitely grab ammo from ammo caches.

UI:

Fixed having to close and reopen the public lobby search menu when trying to restart the lobby search.

Fixed being able to break navigation in the customization menu when using a gamepad.

Fixed friends list not populating when entering the options menu before EOS finishes authenticating.

Fixed friends list cross platform icon discrepancy when displaying cross platform friends.

Fixed EOS overlay not exclusively capturing gamepad inputs while open.

Fixed Leader text not visible to clients in the lobby manager.

Fixed platform icons not appearing on Steam.

Fixed instances of missing localization in new public matchmaking region selection menu.

Fixed options menu tooltips appearing in a tiny box at the edge of the screen.

Fixed missing reticle when using list command menu on gamepad.

Fixed UI issue when queueing a fall-in command.

Fixed right shoulder button always being marked as modified in the Item & Command Menu settings.

Fixed PS5 gamepad UI appearing while using a PS4 gamepad.

Customization:

Fixed officers wearing Salmon 4D GTX boots on the wrong feet.

Audio:

Fixed casing bounce audio playing repeatedly at lower framerates.

Fixed SWAT reload audio breaking when reloading while stunned.

Fixed gas masks not correctly muffling character voices.

Animation:

Fixed animation issue when pepperspraying a restrained suspect/civilian.

Fixed FOV popping after arrest animations.

Fixed helmet chin straps not moving along with SWAT officers' jaws.

Fixed SWAT third person reload animation breaking when reloading while stunned.

Levels:

Station

Fixed black artifacts in several spots across the level.

Fixed various LOD (Level of Detail) issues.

Thank you, come again

Fixed pillar LOD issue.

23 Megabytes a Second

Fixed a black artifact.

Twisted Nerve

Fixed missing navmesh in a few spots.

A Lethal Obsession

Fixed players getting stuck inside of one another right after spawning.

Fixed barrel LOD issue.

Ides of March

Fixed out of bounds warning appearing while still in bounds.

Greased Palms

Fixed black artifacts in several spots across the level.

Fixed various LOD issues across the level.

Valley of the Dolls

Fixed black artifacts in several spots across the level.

Ridgeline

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in each other on spawn.

Rust Belt

Fixed missing optiwand prompt on one of the doors.

Fixed various LOD issues across the level.

Buy Cheap, Buy Twice

Fixed glass walls in certain part of the level causing navigation issues.

Carriers of the Vine

Fixed black artifacts in several spots across the level.

Fixed suspects getting stuck in courtyard rat hole.

Coyote

Fixed a bug where the optiwand wouldn’t behave properly when interacting with a door.

Relapse

Fixed black artifacts in several spots across the level.

Hide and Seek

Fixed missing wall.

Fixed impenetrable metal window grids.

Fixed various LOD issues across the level.

Dorms

Fixed typo in mission summary.

Fixed incorrect double door setup across the level.

Narcos

Fixed small mesh issue around the roof trim of one of the houses.

Leviathan

Fixed texture merge issues on a wall.

Fixed various LOD issues across the level.

Stolen Valor

Fixed certain audio transition using incorrect sounds

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Fixed being able to cause weapon flashlights to get stuck in mid-air.

Fixed free-lean cancelling without releasing the free lean key when bumping into meshes at specific angle.

Fixed instance where flashbanging a client who then disconnects from the lobby right after counts as a team kill.

Fixed multiplayer crash when the lobby host closes a lobby while a client is joining.

Fixed rare crash caused by exploding doors.

Fixed rare crash caused by death animations.

Fixed rare crash caused by SWAT AI stackup, while either red or blue team is dead.

Fixed ADS speed modifier of different grips not working.

Fixed “Getting Your Sea Legs” and “From House to Home” achievements not progressing correctly.

Fixed team leader indicator sometimes appearing on the wrong player in multiplayer.

Fixed inconsistent team colours in multiplayer. (Everyone eventually became blue, da ba dee)

Fixed rare physics related crash.

Fixed rare crash when shooting certain surfaces with a shotgun.

Known Issues: