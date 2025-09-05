- Fixed: Translation parsing errors in the item management section
- Fixed: Building tool incorrectly detecting hits on blueprint structures in some cases
- Fixed: Error that caused Steam to show the game as “running” even after it was closed
- Changed: The “What's New” window will now appear only once per application session
HOTFIX 0.10.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update