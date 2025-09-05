 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19876729 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Translation parsing errors in the item management section
  • Fixed: Building tool incorrectly detecting hits on blueprint structures in some cases
  • Fixed: Error that caused Steam to show the game as “running” even after it was closed
  • Changed: The “What's New” window will now appear only once per application session

Changed files in this update

Depot 3932911
