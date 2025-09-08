 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19876664 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, Here’s a patch with another attempt to fix the remaining Dedicated Server desync issues, worth mentioning that Surround sound not working properly since 1.1 Experimental should be addressed as of the previous patch, it was just accidentally not on the Patch Notes so It’s been added to the patch notes today

If there’s anything new that might have been introduced from this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

See you all again soon <3



DEDICATED SERVER
  • Potential fixes to desync issues by adding a keepalive mechanism to the TCP implementation of Reliable Messaging


BUG FIXES
  • Fixed Surround sound not working properly since 1.1

Changed files in this update

Windows ApatoaCorp Content Depot 526871
Linux 64-bit Satisfactory Depot - Linux Depot 526872
