Hello again everyone, Here’s a patch with another attempt to fix the remaining Dedicated Server desync issues, worth mentioning that Surround sound not working properly since 1.1 Experimental should be addressed as of the previous patch, it was just accidentally not on the Patch Notes so It’s been added to the patch notes today
If there’s anything new that might have been introduced from this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day
DEDICATED SERVER
- Potential fixes to desync issues by adding a keepalive mechanism to the TCP implementation of Reliable Messaging
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Surround sound not working properly since 1.1
