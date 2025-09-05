New Features:
Added new area where you can enter the wall in Snail area (previously EA volume) includes 3 secret areas and one achievement
New puzzle in Start town (the Great Failini)
Some new secrets
New "hat"
New building in start town
Added Reverb to certain places
Quality of Life:
Made getting crouch-egg more fair/clean
Added 3 new puzzle police cases
Present-box lids now disappear after opening
Added timed Tutorial character in Starttown helping with trash bag gate if people take too long with it
Added new mood NPCs on green carpet after destroying the gumball machines there (only works on new saves)
Added heartbeat and red screen when low health
Fixes:
Optimized CPU performance
Fixed springs kicking you way too high sometimes
Fixed rare soft lock while trying to get pin for free
Improved toothpick explosion effect
Fixed gasmask guy not entering house when puzzle solved
MANY other little fixes and improvements to all kinds of things
Changed files in this update