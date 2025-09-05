 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19876567 Edited 5 September 2025 – 22:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added new area where you can enter the wall in Snail area (previously EA volume) includes 3 secret areas and one achievement

  • New puzzle in Start town (the Great Failini)

  • Some new secrets

  • New "hat"

  • New building in start town

  • Added Reverb to certain places

Quality of Life:

  • Made getting crouch-egg more fair/clean

  • Added 3 new puzzle police cases

  • Present-box lids now disappear after opening

  • Added timed Tutorial character in Starttown helping with trash bag gate if people take too long with it

  • Added new mood NPCs on green carpet after destroying the gumball machines there (only works on new saves)

  • Added heartbeat and red screen when low health

Fixes:

  • Optimized CPU performance

  • Fixed springs kicking you way too high sometimes

  • Fixed rare soft lock while trying to get pin for free

  • Improved toothpick explosion effect

  • Fixed gasmask guy not entering house when puzzle solved

  • MANY other little fixes and improvements to all kinds of things

