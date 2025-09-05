General
New movement system should completely prevent clipping with both mouse and keyboard movement.
As a side effect, you can now drop off ledges. Climbing up will be added in a future update.
All worlds now include 2 additional snowy islands with high-level skeletons, making it easier to farm high-level items.
These islands will remain until Q4 2025, when dungeons arrive and become the main source of high-level gear.
Skills
Roll cooldown reduced to 6 seconds, with Agility now having a smaller effect on reducing it further.
Void Orb now correctly deals 100% SP damage per second (was 20%).
New melee-focused skill: Charge, dropped by 1+ star Drowned Warriors.
Items
Newly crafted and looted boots will always roll with movement speed.
Reduced stat scaling for higher-level items.
Rare affixes "+8–12% Strength/Agility/Intellect" replaced with bonus damage to specific skills (Charge, Rapid Fire, Void Orb).
All weapons now properly receive their intended legendary affixes instead of random ones.
Misc
Improved performance when loading a world and moving through areas with many trees or built objects.
Fixed a bug that could cause crashes when approaching certain locations or when loading a world.
Wooden arrows removed; other arrows are now crafted in stacks of 50 and require fewer resources.
Turtle's Wisdom now stacks to 50, increasing damage by 1% per stack. The chance to gain a stack of Tension increased to 150%.
Scholar's Portal no longer disappears randomly.
Changed files in this update