5 September 2025 Build 19876548 Edited 5 September 2025 – 23:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • New movement system should completely prevent clipping with both mouse and keyboard movement.
    As a side effect, you can now drop off ledges. Climbing up will be added in a future update.

  • All worlds now include 2 additional snowy islands with high-level skeletons, making it easier to farm high-level items.
    These islands will remain until Q4 2025, when dungeons arrive and become the main source of high-level gear.

Skills

  • Roll cooldown reduced to 6 seconds, with Agility now having a smaller effect on reducing it further.

  • Void Orb now correctly deals 100% SP damage per second (was 20%).

  • New melee-focused skill: Charge, dropped by 1+ star Drowned Warriors.

Items

  • Newly crafted and looted boots will always roll with movement speed.

  • Reduced stat scaling for higher-level items.

  • Rare affixes "+8–12% Strength/Agility/Intellect" replaced with bonus damage to specific skills (Charge, Rapid Fire, Void Orb).

  • All weapons now properly receive their intended legendary affixes instead of random ones.

Misc

  • Improved performance when loading a world and moving through areas with many trees or built objects.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause crashes when approaching certain locations or when loading a world.

  • Wooden arrows removed; other arrows are now crafted in stacks of 50 and require fewer resources.

  • Turtle's Wisdom now stacks to 50, increasing damage by 1% per stack. The chance to gain a stack of Tension increased to 150%.

  • Scholar's Portal no longer disappears randomly.

