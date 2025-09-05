 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19876542 Edited 5 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings plenty of new items to decorate your store and office, helping you prepare for the upcoming Staff Management Update.


We’ve also added a brand-new extra trash bin that you can freely place anywhere, and now all trash bins are fully movable for maximum flexibility.

On top of that, we’ve worked hard on fixing the customer freezing bug, and we believe this issue is finally resolved, meaning smoother gameplay and happier shoppers.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

