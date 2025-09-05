 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19876539 Edited 5 September 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Dragoons again becomes soldiers (not colonists) after combat loss
  • Land-units no longer use the pathfinding for wagons (trying to bypass settlements)
  • Francis Drake bonus was accidentally applies to all units, not just privateers
  • Previous version had a pathfinding bug where units would stop short of their target if the target involved a possible dialog (trading, attacking, exploring etc.)
  • De Soto only removed negative consequences for burial mounds. Now he removes them all.
  • Natives raid
  • Villages now demand tribute
  • Villages now bring gifts
  • Wanted goods by native villages is a little more varied
  • Villages won't sell a higher quantity then you when trading (if you sold 50 muskets, they won't offer more than 50 of their goods)
  • Villages won't buy the same thing two times in a row
  • Tweaked village alarm
  • Unit's order shield now show stacked if there are multiple units on the tile
  • Pressing Enter with a selected unit will open the nearest colony (same as V)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link