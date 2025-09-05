- Dragoons again becomes soldiers (not colonists) after combat loss
- Land-units no longer use the pathfinding for wagons (trying to bypass settlements)
- Francis Drake bonus was accidentally applies to all units, not just privateers
- Previous version had a pathfinding bug where units would stop short of their target if the target involved a possible dialog (trading, attacking, exploring etc.)
- De Soto only removed negative consequences for burial mounds. Now he removes them all.
- Natives raid
- Villages now demand tribute
- Villages now bring gifts
- Wanted goods by native villages is a little more varied
- Villages won't sell a higher quantity then you when trading (if you sold 50 muskets, they won't offer more than 50 of their goods)
- Villages won't buy the same thing two times in a row
- Tweaked village alarm
- Unit's order shield now show stacked if there are multiple units on the tile
- Pressing Enter with a selected unit will open the nearest colony (same as V)
