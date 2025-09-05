 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19876403
Update notes via Steam Community

Powerups

  • Bounce damage nerfed

  • Ball damage now scales with size

Visuals

  • New ground texture on Valley and Desert

  • New visual for Andromeda's scream attack

  • New animation for falling on Desert

  • Lightning powerup is more visible

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3705121
