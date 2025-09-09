Speedball - September Update

Ahead of Play vs Devs on Friday afternoon, we are releasing our latest update for Speedball.

With a fresh new look, and a host of new changes and features, it's time to get stuck back into the arena and become Speedball champion once again.

Here are a few highlights of what's new:

Invite a friend

Starting in this update, you can now invite a Steam friend to play against in Speedball.

Choose from a selection of pre-made teams, select your arena and you're ready to go!

Custom game rules

If you want to have a longer match with a friend or vs the CPU. You can now customise the match!

Boost the time to a lengthy 15 minutes, or increase the damage taking to a whopping 400%, and play the most brutal game of Speedball yet!

New Arenas

We have so many new arenas in this update, filling out the league mode roster with each team having their own arena with unique styles.

Team Traits

Teams in League mode and quickplay now have a trait to assist them in home arena games. Is there a team you have yet to try? Maybe give Rage 2000 a season with their increased damage on tackles!

Full additions and changes:

New UI - Front End and Match HUD have been updated

Invite friend - You can now make a private lobby for you and a friend to play Speedball with your rules!

New Tutorial Scenarios

Various AI Improvements

Two new teams available in Quick Play and Online Customisation options, Ms Snuffle Piglets & The Judges

New Themed Arenas - BioPrime Lab, Favela and Subway Abandoned

New Arena Hazards - Ball Electrifier & Rebound Bumper

Reworked some arenas to have less hazards These arenas now have a "Brutal" version, with all the hazards still included, for maximum injury opportunities!

Added Speedball Stadium This new arena layout some dedicated fans may recognise from Speedball 2.

Added the Practice Stadium This arena is Speedball at it's simplest, just two teams, two goals and a ball!



