5 September 2025 Build 19876375 Edited 5 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

==Patch Notes==

UI

  • You can find detailed information in the Encyclopedia. It is placed in the left page of the encyclopedia tab of the ledger.

  • You can view event logs of previous turns even after a game load in the right page of the encyclopedia tab of the ledger.

  • Loading screen will now contain tips as well as quotes.

Gameplay

  • Massacre and Plunder events no longer requires culturally difference. You can use your general for activating these actions on enemy towns even if they are culturally similar to your general.

  • The population growth will be limited to just above 10. A soft max is used to limit the growth. Most efficient growth will be around a population of 6.

  • Now explorers can choose to gain Roadworks ability. This ability cannot be gained at the same time with Astronomer.

  • Impact of monopoly is lowered to avoid dramatic increase in grudge from several opponents spontenaously.

Fixes

  • Several bug fixes are applied to remedy frequent reported exceptions.

