==Patch Notes==

Loading screen will now contain tips as well as quotes.

You can view event logs of previous turns even after a game load in the right page of the encyclopedia tab of the ledger.

You can find detailed information in the Encyclopedia. It is placed in the left page of the encyclopedia tab of the ledger.

Massacre and Plunder events no longer requires culturally difference. You can use your general for activating these actions on enemy towns even if they are culturally similar to your general.

The population growth will be limited to just above 10. A soft max is used to limit the growth. Most efficient growth will be around a population of 6.

Now explorers can choose to gain Roadworks ability. This ability cannot be gained at the same time with Astronomer.