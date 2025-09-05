WHAT'S NEW • Battle changes:

• Added counters to (non-permanent) status conditions

• Increased preference chances for certain moves while the opponent is vulnerable from/to a status condition



WHAT'S FIXED • Potential game crashing from:

• Certain Planting-related variables either not being present or not actually being a boolean value

• History patching on saves < R68 targeting a non-existent value instead of the player character's alts

• History not being present at all in saves made after R59

• Battle oddities:

• Most stats of the player and enemy being switched during battle

• Freeze status condition causing damage instead of immobility

• Dodging allowing the target to ignore their status condition(s) for the turn

• Calendar oversights:

• Party members' birthdays not having the correct calendar icon, leeching off from special events instead

• Sales showing up after special events and not with them

• Shells on WearOS reverting to the desktop/mobile skinnable shell instead of the bespoke canvas shell when reloading a save