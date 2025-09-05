WHAT'S NEW• Battle changes:
• Added counters to (non-permanent) status conditions
• Increased preference chances for certain moves while the opponent is vulnerable from/to a status condition
WHAT'S FIXED• Potential game crashing from:
• Certain Planting-related variables either not being present or not actually being a boolean value
• History patching on saves < R68 targeting a non-existent value instead of the player character's alts
• History not being present at all in saves made after R59
• Battle oddities:
• Most stats of the player and enemy being switched during battle
• Freeze status condition causing damage instead of immobility
• Dodging allowing the target to ignore their status condition(s) for the turn
• Calendar oversights:
• Party members' birthdays not having the correct calendar icon, leeching off from special events instead
• Sales showing up after special events and not with them
• Shells on WearOS reverting to the desktop/mobile skinnable shell instead of the bespoke canvas shell when reloading a save
Changed files in this update