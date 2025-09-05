Hi everyone,

We just pushed an update for Chess Pills, and we wanted to talk directly about the main fix: we believe we have finally resolved the bug where pieces would fail to load on the board.

First things first: we are incredibly sorry for how long this took. We know some reports date back to 2023, and letting a game-breaking bug sit for that long is not acceptable. You deserved better from us, and we apologize.

We want to be open about why this happened. Deep Green Games is a very small operation, it's essentially just the two of us partners. We develop games like Chess Pills in our spare time, balancing it with our full-time day jobs. This absolutely doesn't excuse the delay, but we hope it helps explain our limited resources.

This bug was also a particular nightmare because it was intermittent. For a long time, we struggled to reproduce it consistently on our end. However, we know that even if intermittent, it affected a large number of players, completely blocking access to the game for many of you. It was frustrating for you to experience, and frustrating for us not to be able to pin down.

Honestly, we wouldn't have found the solution without your detailed reports. A huge shout-out to everyone who sent logs and described the issue, and a special thanks to ◉_◉ for digging in and sharing a workaround guide with the community. Those clues were vital in helping us identify the root cause.

So, here’s the request: If you were affected by the missing pieces bug, please update the game and give it another try. Let us know in the comments or forums if the fix holds true for you. We’ll be monitoring the feedback very closely.

Thank you for your patience and for sticking with us.

Cheers, The Deep Green Games Team