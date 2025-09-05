Items will now be sorted in the same way in the sales menus, inventory, and auction house.

Certain buttons are highlighted with an animation to help players locate them.

Major changes to contrast in the menus with a choice of color palettes. The font has been changed to better suit the game.

Keyboard shortcuts are now hidden, but will reappear with a more suitable system so as not to spoil the game interface.

NPC names are no longer displayed (not very readable).

The tutorial has been completely redesigned so that new players can access combat more quickly.