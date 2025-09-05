 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19876247 Edited 5 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 107.1:

Improvements:

  • Items will now be sorted in the same way in the sales menus, inventory, and auction house.

  • Certain buttons are highlighted with an animation to help players locate them.

  • Major changes to contrast in the menus with a choice of color palettes. The font has been changed to better suit the game.

  • Keyboard shortcuts are now hidden, but will reappear with a more suitable system so as not to spoil the game interface.

  • NPC names are no longer displayed (not very readable).

  • The tutorial has been completely redesigned so that new players can access combat more quickly.

  • Tool icons have been enlarged.

Fixes:

  • French translation correction.

  • Fixed a bug that left a window displayed when the player selected their pepper.

  • Fixed a bug that displayed an oversized preview of the composter during construction.

  • The volume now resets to the level saved in the settings.

  • The “H” button to hide timers is working again

  • The “Get In” button is no longer displayed when in a vehicle

  • Some buildings were floating and are now visually attached to the ground

  • Fixed a bug that prevented all keys from being seen in the settings menu

  • The quest button zoom has been improved to help new players

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link