Patch 107.1:
Improvements:
Items will now be sorted in the same way in the sales menus, inventory, and auction house.
Certain buttons are highlighted with an animation to help players locate them.
Major changes to contrast in the menus with a choice of color palettes. The font has been changed to better suit the game.
Keyboard shortcuts are now hidden, but will reappear with a more suitable system so as not to spoil the game interface.
NPC names are no longer displayed (not very readable).
The tutorial has been completely redesigned so that new players can access combat more quickly.
Tool icons have been enlarged.
Fixes:
French translation correction.
Fixed a bug that left a window displayed when the player selected their pepper.
Fixed a bug that displayed an oversized preview of the composter during construction.
The volume now resets to the level saved in the settings.
The “H” button to hide timers is working again
The “Get In” button is no longer displayed when in a vehicle
Some buildings were floating and are now visually attached to the ground
Fixed a bug that prevented all keys from being seen in the settings menu
The quest button zoom has been improved to help new players
