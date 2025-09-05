* When looking at any container, there are tabs for any nearby containers, simplifying container inventory management.

* The stamina upgrade in the boots equipment now only affects sprint/jump/land/kick, but not melee/swim etc.

* Procedural Generation: improvements to landscape: desert columns, smaller terassing steps, smoother, no placement on paths, better placement.

* Procedural Generation: better player spawn location.

* Improved UI for upscaling rendering settings.

* Support for tilesets made from 16 different configurations.

* Survival Mode: Improved Loot and Monster balancing, labels have been added to important landmarks, and many new structures, towers, quests, and hidden treasures can be found.

* Procedural Generation: New objects make mining some materials easier and more natural -- for instance, discarded tires may appear in place of old rubber piles, and more ore types have been added to overhang rock columns.

* Bags: Bags now have more slots, particularly at higher levels.

* Trees: Many trees are now broken up into groups, making them fall apart as you mine them for wood and plant materials. (This change has not been populated across old worlds yet).

* Enemies: A sneaky new enemy lies in wait for greedy explorers in procedurally-generated Survival worlds. But it's a secret!

* Brock Crab: The Brock Crab now boasts a powerful hitscan attack (animation still coming!)

* Object physics: Improved falling logic (e.g. cans on a bookshelf fall properly).

* Editor: Fix tool picking in the group editor.

* Editor: Fix unpredictable crash when currently selected object changes.

* Editor: Add "Remove all unpinned" button.

* Procedural Generation: Added new lighthouse point of interest and new tree stumps to harvest wood from.

* Procedural Generation: Added new rock formations, columns, and a path tileset to the desert biome.

* Procedural Generation: Added 7 new points of interest in the plains biome.