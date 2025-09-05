NEW: - A sorting mechanism has been made for the pet list

- When closing/reopening your pet collection it will remember which page you were last on (until you close the game)

- You can now scroll through your pet collection

- The flame orb aura has been added to the expedition store



CHANGES: - The system to buy story-progression based outfits from the smithy mannequins has been revamped entirely

- You can now see who has connected/disconnected to/from the server rather than just "A player" when they join/leave

- Chat will now still render in the attunement room and the furniture stores

- Shield has been taken off the GCD itself but still triggers the GCD, but the GCD still remains for magic basic abilities

- Hitbox of Finley's arrows has been extended a bit so it can't be cheesed by being close to him

- The sorting mechanisms have been updated for newer content



FIXED: - Divine plea can no longer be cast globally from anywhere

- Your stamina will now continue to drain while your shield is up, regardless of your key presses