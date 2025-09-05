NEW:- A sorting mechanism has been made for the pet list
- When closing/reopening your pet collection it will remember which page you were last on (until you close the game)
- You can now scroll through your pet collection
- The flame orb aura has been added to the expedition store
CHANGES:- The system to buy story-progression based outfits from the smithy mannequins has been revamped entirely
- You can now see who has connected/disconnected to/from the server rather than just "A player" when they join/leave
- Chat will now still render in the attunement room and the furniture stores
- Shield has been taken off the GCD itself but still triggers the GCD, but the GCD still remains for magic basic abilities
- Hitbox of Finley's arrows has been extended a bit so it can't be cheesed by being close to him
- The sorting mechanisms have been updated for newer content
FIXED:- Divine plea can no longer be cast globally from anywhere
- Your stamina will now continue to drain while your shield is up, regardless of your key presses
Changed files in this update