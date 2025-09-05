Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.81.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED typo in the achievement "Piker Cemetery" (It had an A instead of an E at the end and caused it not to unlock - it was spelled wrong in the achievement but correctly in the game itself)
- FIXED a couple of lingering tileset pathing issues
- FIXED there being an invisible wall in the middle of the Industrial Zone (Was a leftover test event from last patch)
Changes & Additions:
- Added a Steam achievement for visiting Central Canal Crossing (Like with the other areas)
- Added extra effects to Central Canal Crossing
- Added area intro to Central Canal Crossing
- Added protesters and riot police to Central Canal Crossing
- Added some NPC blocks to Central Canal Crossing to prevent them from blocking the player
- Added 3 new riot police sprites (Armed - 1 female, 2 male)
- Added poker chip misc item (Just for added flavor - I like having a lot of misc items because it makes the world feel more occupied in my opinion and can lead to interesting situations)
- Updated random enemy loot drop lists
- Updated several shop lists
- Updated random container drop lists
- Made some of the old wooden fence entities look a bit more worn (Some of the planks are chipped, some are slightly shorter than others, etc - they aren't meant to look even remotely perfect like they were"
- Added some new after combat phrases for the party
- Added several new barks for both police and protesters at the protest locations
- Various other minor tweaks and adjustments
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
Official Links:
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
