5 September 2025
5 September 2025 Build 19876128 Edited 5 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Free Mode:


Fixed abnormal behavior during Emily’s dual-character interaction in story mode

Corrected facial expression errors during some two-person interactions

Story Missions:

Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain locations

Fixed abnormal lighting issues on characters

Resolved errors related to the livestream system

Fixed problems caused by abnormal autosave behavior

Adjusted issues triggered by using food-related items

Corrected facial expression display problems

Other Fixes:


Fixed abnormal player perspective display issues

Improved reliability of save file conversion

Adjusted incorrect character animations in certain scenes

Fixed missing collision for some vehicles

Adjusted vehicle speed and handling performance

Fixed model and collision issues in certain environments

Fixed issues related to weather and time systems

Added new wildlife, including crocodiles, wild boars, and more

Corrected mission display errors in the notebook

Various other minor bug fixes

Optimization:


Improved video memory (VRAM) performance

Optimized map handling to improve overall game smoothness

Most story missions are now functioning normally.
Due to multiple issues found in Free Mode’s stage selection, we have temporarily removed it.

Thank you all for your support and feedback — we’ll continue to improve and update the game!

