Free Mode:

Fixed abnormal behavior during Emily’s dual-character interaction in story mode



Corrected facial expression errors during some two-person interactions



Story Missions:

Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain locations



Fixed abnormal lighting issues on characters



Resolved errors related to the livestream system



Fixed problems caused by abnormal autosave behavior



Adjusted issues triggered by using food-related items



Corrected facial expression display problems



Other Fixes:

Fixed abnormal player perspective display issues



Improved reliability of save file conversion



Adjusted incorrect character animations in certain scenes



Fixed missing collision for some vehicles



Adjusted vehicle speed and handling performance



Fixed model and collision issues in certain environments



Fixed issues related to weather and time systems



Added new wildlife, including crocodiles, wild boars, and more



Corrected mission display errors in the notebook



Various other minor bug fixes



Optimization:

Improved video memory (VRAM) performance



Optimized map handling to improve overall game smoothness



Most story missions are now functioning normally.

Due to multiple issues found in Free Mode’s stage selection, we have temporarily removed it.

Thank you all for your support and feedback — we’ll continue to improve and update the game!