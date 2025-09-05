Free Mode:
Fixed abnormal behavior during Emily’s dual-character interaction in story mode
Corrected facial expression errors during some two-person interactions
Story Missions:Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain locations
Fixed abnormal lighting issues on characters
Resolved errors related to the livestream system
Fixed problems caused by abnormal autosave behavior
Adjusted issues triggered by using food-related items
Corrected facial expression display problems
Other Fixes:
Fixed abnormal player perspective display issues
Improved reliability of save file conversion
Adjusted incorrect character animations in certain scenes
Fixed missing collision for some vehicles
Adjusted vehicle speed and handling performance
Fixed model and collision issues in certain environments
Fixed issues related to weather and time systems
Added new wildlife, including crocodiles, wild boars, and more
Corrected mission display errors in the notebook
Various other minor bug fixes
Optimization:
Improved video memory (VRAM) performance
Optimized map handling to improve overall game smoothness
Most story missions are now functioning normally.
Due to multiple issues found in Free Mode’s stage selection, we have temporarily removed it.
Changed files in this update