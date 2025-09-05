 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19876113
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed shop bug where selling items could cause the cursor to render incorrectly

  • Revised Trip Mine description for accuracy

  • Fixed a chapter 11 softlock when navigating a certain way south of Stral

  • Fixed an out of bounds in an endgame dungeon that allowed you to bypass the boss

  • Minor performance improvements when using the airship, certain UI operations, ending combat

  • Fixed a location appearing on the minimap before it had been discovered

  • Fixed a minor tiling issue in Cordelia's Chapter, Chapter 8

