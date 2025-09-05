Fixed shop bug where selling items could cause the cursor to render incorrectly
Revised Trip Mine description for accuracy
Fixed a chapter 11 softlock when navigating a certain way south of Stral
Fixed an out of bounds in an endgame dungeon that allowed you to bypass the boss
Minor performance improvements when using the airship, certain UI operations, ending combat
Fixed a location appearing on the minimap before it had been discovered
Fixed a minor tiling issue in Cordelia's Chapter, Chapter 8
Bugfix Update 1.1.20250905
Update notes via Steam Community
