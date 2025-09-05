Change log

Optimization

Level optimizations to improve performance.

Spawn Density setting: Sets amount of default AI spawns: "Low" reduces total spawns from existing spawners if toggled before entering the level, increasing performance

Dead Body Despawn frequency setting: 5,15,30,60 seconds or never.

Additional Tracer settings: Tracers can be set to On, Off (entirely even for the player), or Player Only

New Reloadable Weapons

When you find a secret weapon, it will unlock its reloadable variant in the spawn menu.,

New reloadable weapons added: Commonwealth AR \[STG 44], Commonwealth Battle Rifle, Equalizer, Famas, Imperial Clobber, Imperial Hozer, Imperial Seer, MP5, Ouroboros, P90, PPSH, Remembrance Auto Shotgun, Republic Heavy Rifle, RPD, SMG Makeshift, Sniper \[Remington],

New Props

Soldier-scale furniture props: Chairs, Bench, and Table.

Geometry Props: Triangle, Wedges, Cylinders.

3 large Rocks: Flat, Smooth, and Jagged rock.

B17 Bomber, F4 phantom, Plastic Box + Lid, Bucket, Cassette + Player, Cardboard Box, 2 Book variants, Plastic Refueling Station/Gas Tank.

A third plastic House option!

Prop Freeze Gun & Prop Mover Gun

Freeze props to lock objects in place with the Prop Freeze gun,

Unfreeze the props when you want them to be dynamic,

Freeze Prop gun added to the weapons menu,

Prop Mover gun can now move frozen props!,

Additional Updates

Save map system more robust with Corruption detection.

A strange device has appeared in the City Diorama map...

Check out the Youtube trailer for this update here!

Next up: Conquest 2.0 Overhaul, continued optimizations and improvements, and Multiplayer

Let us know what you think of the update and what you're hoping to see! - PBG Team