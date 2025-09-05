 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19875885 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

Optimization

  • Level optimizations to improve performance.

  • Spawn Density setting: Sets amount of default AI spawns: "Low" reduces total spawns from existing spawners if toggled before entering the level, increasing performance

  • Dead Body Despawn frequency setting: 5,15,30,60 seconds or never.

  • Additional Tracer settings: Tracers can be set to On, Off (entirely even for the player), or Player Only

New Reloadable Weapons

  • When you find a secret weapon, it will unlock its reloadable variant in the spawn menu.,

  • New reloadable weapons added: Commonwealth AR \[STG 44], Commonwealth Battle Rifle, Equalizer, Famas, Imperial Clobber, Imperial Hozer, Imperial Seer, MP5, Ouroboros, P90, PPSH, Remembrance Auto Shotgun, Republic Heavy Rifle, RPD, SMG Makeshift, Sniper \[Remington],

New Props

  • Soldier-scale furniture props: Chairs, Bench, and Table.

  • Geometry Props: Triangle, Wedges, Cylinders.

  • 3 large Rocks: Flat, Smooth, and Jagged rock.

  • B17 Bomber, F4 phantom, Plastic Box + Lid, Bucket, Cassette + Player, Cardboard Box, 2 Book variants, Plastic Refueling Station/Gas Tank.

  • A third plastic House option!

Prop Freeze Gun & Prop Mover Gun

  • Freeze props to lock objects in place with the Prop Freeze gun,

  • Unfreeze the props when you want them to be dynamic,

  • Freeze Prop gun added to the weapons menu,

  • Prop Mover gun can now move frozen props!,

Additional Updates

  • Save map system more robust with Corruption detection.

  • A strange device has appeared in the City Diorama map...

Check out the Youtube trailer for this update here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5riP_T5LX4

Next up: Conquest 2.0 Overhaul, continued optimizations and improvements, and Multiplayer

Let us know what you think of the update and what you're hoping to see! - PBG Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3384091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link