 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19875866 Edited 5 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a number of issues:

- Creatures getting stuck after being pushed
- Party can now exit a boss fight when a character was left stuck on platform
- Getting command 'fire a party member' at the wrong moment
- Gem not being correctly identified
- Localization 'wait for poison ball'
- Bosses are now immune to morph/chicken strike
- Sleep is now considered a 'hard cc' and will now trigger temporary immunity
- A few other minor things

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link