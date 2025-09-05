Fixed a number of issues:
- Creatures getting stuck after being pushed
- Party can now exit a boss fight when a character was left stuck on platform
- Getting command 'fire a party member' at the wrong moment
- Gem not being correctly identified
- Localization 'wait for poison ball'
- Bosses are now immune to morph/chicken strike
- Sleep is now considered a 'hard cc' and will now trigger temporary immunity
- A few other minor things
Hot Fixes 0.18.0.13130
Update notes via Steam Community
