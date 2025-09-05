Fixed a number of issues:



- Creatures getting stuck after being pushed

- Party can now exit a boss fight when a character was left stuck on platform

- Getting command 'fire a party member' at the wrong moment

- Gem not being correctly identified

- Localization 'wait for poison ball'

- Bosses are now immune to morph/chicken strike

- Sleep is now considered a 'hard cc' and will now trigger temporary immunity

- A few other minor things