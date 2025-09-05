- Improved and added logging to several of the "Map" commands.
- Added a "Reset Map" command to reset all entities and physics objects.
- Filters now supported and honored on Battle Commands menu.
- SkillType and ItemType now added to Battle Commands.
- Added a Scheduling Battler Commands Context for user interfaces (mostly for recognizing the data available for filtering).
- Fixed an issue with different localization strings from being recognized in filters and evaluation.
- Fixed an issue with Virtual Keys to stop their processing when input becomes "blocked."
- Fixed an issue with New Game script executing and having issues.
- Fixed an issue with Mouse X/Y movement reacting strangely to toggling Mouse Controls on and off.
- Fixed an issue with Orthographic views (especially with lighting and render fog).
- Fixed an issue with resources remaining after switching a map.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
