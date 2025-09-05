 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19875825 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved and added logging to several of the "Map" commands.
  • Added a "Reset Map" command to reset all entities and physics objects.
  • Filters now supported and honored on Battle Commands menu.
  • SkillType and ItemType now added to Battle Commands.
  • Added a Scheduling Battler Commands Context for user interfaces (mostly for recognizing the data available for filtering).
  • Fixed an issue with different localization strings from being recognized in filters and evaluation.
  • Fixed an issue with Virtual Keys to stop their processing when input becomes "blocked."
  • Fixed an issue with New Game script executing and having issues.
  • Fixed an issue with Mouse X/Y movement reacting strangely to toggling Mouse Controls on and off.
  • Fixed an issue with Orthographic views (especially with lighting and render fog).
  • Fixed an issue with resources remaining after switching a map.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
