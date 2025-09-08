Hello, my monks!

I recall asking you whether you were feeling quite flame-y enough.

Well, I hope you weren't, because we've introduced more exciting sources of fires in this one.

On an additional serious note: we also greatly modified the behavior of rats.



Yes, we called upon the professional rat tamers that we have connections with and they taught the rats proper theft etiquette.



We heard folks loud and clear on this one - rats were a bit punishing and we respect the feedback.



Among a host of other taming modifications, rats will now specifically only target items currently held in the player's hand, meaning you should be able to better prepare yourself to respond to their presence accordingly.

Here are the full patch notes for the Molotovs & Tamed Rats update:

Added four new items: Mimic Food, Cross Grenade, Molotovs and the Invulnerability Cross!

Mimic Food behaves like a regular food item but, when picked up, turns into... something else

Improved the behavior of rats. They're not quite model citizens, but they're much better

Removed an old unused tooltip

Lots of tweaks and fixes across many levels!

You can grab Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking for $7.99 USD.

See you in the monastery,



- Christa @ Strange Scaffold