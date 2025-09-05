New credits bonus modifier for harder difficulties:
Harder difficulties give more xp and throw tougher enemies at you sooner, so we're giving bonus credits to help balance out the tougher missions.
Hard +5% credits
Brutal +10% credits
Impossible +20% credits
Weapon balance:
Las, beam and energy weapons improvements:
A lot of the kinetic weapons like the AM rifle and Miniguns have been outclassing the beam weapons. We don't want to do lots of nerfs so instead we are buffing a lot of these under used weapons.
Across the board they have a new direct hit damage bonus added and their laser/beam hitboxes have been increased.
Las-rifle:
As a low capacity starting weapon it should be quite weak, but it feels outclassed too much by mid-range
weapons like the AM rifle so we wanted to buff the Las a bit.
Buffs:
NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Laser radius increased by 100%, easier to hit moving targets now
Las-Mg:
Buffs:
NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Laser radius increased by 100%
Rotary Heavy Laser:
Buffs:
NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Beam radius increased by 100%
Base damage 30 -> 40
Damage per upgrade 3 -> 4
Light energy beam:
Buffs:
NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Beam radius increased by 50%
Base damage 3 -> 7
Energy cost decreased 4 -> 3
Energy beam:
Buffs:
NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Beam radius increased by 50%
Base damage 12 -> 15
Energy cost decreased 7 -> 6
Heavy Energy beam:
Buffs:
NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added
Beam radius increased by 50%
Base damage 35 -> 40
Energy cost decreased 9 -> 8
Minigun:
We wanted to keep the minigun powerful, but slightly changed its upgrades so it doesn't
delete everything so fast at max upgrade level. Upgrades give slightly less damage but now give bonus accuracy
Small Buffs:
NEW: Per upgrade accuracy +2%
Small Nerfs:
Per upgrade damage reduced: +2 -> +1 (base damage remains the same)
+10% energy drain
Hmg
Small Buffs:
Base damage 20 -> 25
Dragon
Small Buffs:
Base damage 14-> 16
Napalm
Small Buffs:
Base damage 10-> 13
Airstriker
Small Buffs:
Base damage 12-> 15
Grenade launchers having their accurate arcs and large AoEs were outclassing the rockets a lot, we're slightly increasing
their energy cost so they're less spammable and we're buffing rockets so there's more choice in what's the best explosive weapon to pick
Grenade launcher
Small Nerfs:
Energy cost increased 50 -> 60
Gas Grenade launcher
Small Nerfs:
Energy cost increased 50 -> 60
Rocket launcher
Small Buffs:
Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%
Base range 650 -> 750
Rocket Salvo
Buffs:
Rocket AoE 8 -> 10
Base damage 25-> 40
Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%
Base range 650 -> 750
Twin rocket launcher
Buffs:
Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%
Base range 650 -> 750
Energy cost decreased 70 -> 60
Gadgets:
We're reducing some of the capacity requirements on gadgets to allow more variety bringing them in runs. Some of the lesser used gadgets have their capacity lowered quite a lot.
Recover (Heal/Max Energy) Gadget
Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 7 -> 4
Energy Boost Gadget
Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 6 -> 4
Ram Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2
Block Damage Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2
SAM Missile Counter Flares Damage Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2
High Gear Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 4 -> 3
Start Shield Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 5 -> 4
Regen Shield Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 7 -> 6
Damage Boost Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 5 -> 4
Last Resort Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 2 -> 1
Active shield Gadget
Small Buffs:
Decreased required capacity 2 -> 1
Bug fixes:
Rare chance of capital ship boss appearing early in the run fixed
Using flip drone to glitch out of the landing ship on time trials fixed
Fixed a bug with weapons firing super fast on FPV mode
Hard difficulty balance and hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3365171
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3365172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update