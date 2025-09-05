New credits bonus modifier for harder difficulties:



Harder difficulties give more xp and throw tougher enemies at you sooner, so we're giving bonus credits to help balance out the tougher missions.

Hard +5% credits

Brutal +10% credits

Impossible +20% credits





Weapon balance:



Las, beam and energy weapons improvements:

A lot of the kinetic weapons like the AM rifle and Miniguns have been outclassing the beam weapons. We don't want to do lots of nerfs so instead we are buffing a lot of these under used weapons.

Across the board they have a new direct hit damage bonus added and their laser/beam hitboxes have been increased.





Las-rifle:

As a low capacity starting weapon it should be quite weak, but it feels outclassed too much by mid-range

weapons like the AM rifle so we wanted to buff the Las a bit.

Buffs:

NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Laser radius increased by 100%, easier to hit moving targets now





Las-Mg:

Buffs:

NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Laser radius increased by 100%





Rotary Heavy Laser:

Buffs:

NEW: Las weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Beam radius increased by 100%

Base damage 30 -> 40

Damage per upgrade 3 -> 4





Light energy beam:

Buffs:

NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Beam radius increased by 50%

Base damage 3 -> 7

Energy cost decreased 4 -> 3





Energy beam:

Buffs:

NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Beam radius increased by 50%

Base damage 12 -> 15

Energy cost decreased 7 -> 6





Heavy Energy beam:

Buffs:

NEW: Beam weapon Bonus direct hit damage added

Beam radius increased by 50%

Base damage 35 -> 40

Energy cost decreased 9 -> 8





Minigun:

We wanted to keep the minigun powerful, but slightly changed its upgrades so it doesn't

delete everything so fast at max upgrade level. Upgrades give slightly less damage but now give bonus accuracy



Small Buffs:

NEW: Per upgrade accuracy +2%

Small Nerfs:

Per upgrade damage reduced: +2 -> +1 (base damage remains the same)

+10% energy drain





Hmg

Small Buffs:

Base damage 20 -> 25



Dragon

Small Buffs:

Base damage 14-> 16



Napalm

Small Buffs:

Base damage 10-> 13



Airstriker

Small Buffs:

Base damage 12-> 15





Grenade launchers having their accurate arcs and large AoEs were outclassing the rockets a lot, we're slightly increasing

their energy cost so they're less spammable and we're buffing rockets so there's more choice in what's the best explosive weapon to pick





Grenade launcher

Small Nerfs:

Energy cost increased 50 -> 60





Gas Grenade launcher

Small Nerfs:

Energy cost increased 50 -> 60





Rocket launcher

Small Buffs:

Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%

Base range 650 -> 750





Rocket Salvo

Buffs:

Rocket AoE 8 -> 10

Base damage 25-> 40

Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%

Base range 650 -> 750





Twin rocket launcher

Buffs:

Rocket projectile speed increased by 40%

Base range 650 -> 750

Energy cost decreased 70 -> 60





Gadgets:

We're reducing some of the capacity requirements on gadgets to allow more variety bringing them in runs. Some of the lesser used gadgets have their capacity lowered quite a lot.





Recover (Heal/Max Energy) Gadget

Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 7 -> 4





Energy Boost Gadget

Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 6 -> 4





Ram Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2





Block Damage Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2





SAM Missile Counter Flares Damage Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 3 -> 2





High Gear Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 4 -> 3





Start Shield Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 5 -> 4





Regen Shield Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 7 -> 6







Damage Boost Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 5 -> 4





Last Resort Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 2 -> 1





Active shield Gadget

Small Buffs:

Decreased required capacity 2 -> 1



Bug fixes:

Rare chance of capital ship boss appearing early in the run fixed

Using flip drone to glitch out of the landing ship on time trials fixed

Fixed a bug with weapons firing super fast on FPV mode

