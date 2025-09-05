 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19875667
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New settings UI
  • New bootsplash image
  • Corner menu UI now properly scales with UI scale changes
  • Rarity outline now works correctly on all devices

Changed files in this update

