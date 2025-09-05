The Oceania and Middle East maps have been updated to include the new terrain types! Full list of changes below
- Updated Oceania Map
- Updated Middle East Map
- Added X button to the marker window to cancel placement of a marker
- Fixed bug where marker cursor would turn back on when the random nation button was pressed
The next maps up for updating are the Britain and South Asia maps!
Oceania and Middle East Update
