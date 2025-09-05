 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19875622 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:13:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
​The Oceania and Middle East maps have been updated to include the new terrain types! Full list of changes below

- Updated Oceania Map

- Updated Middle East Map

- Added X button to the marker window to cancel placement of a marker

- Fixed bug where marker cursor would turn back on when the random nation button was pressed

The next maps up for updating are the Britain and South Asia maps!

