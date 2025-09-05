- Now you can set the player to run in setting, but it may reduce immersion
- Reduced delay when peeping
- Set the player to look at people when getting out
YES. NOW YOU CAN SET THE PLAYER TO RUN. PATCH NOTES v1.4.2
