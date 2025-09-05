 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19875584 Edited 5 September 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Now you can set the player to run in setting, but it may reduce immersion
- Reduced delay when peeping
- Set the player to look at people when getting out

We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893211
