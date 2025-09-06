Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
Piece
Bug Fixes
Shrimp
Changed so that Shrimp grants permanent coins only when Penguins have negative coins
(If not negative, it will give the usual +1 coin instead)
Postman
Fixed a bug where Whiskey continued to provide permanent coins indefinitely
Unified wording: replaced “erase” with “clear”
Corrected the Fortune Teller’s English text to match its actual effect
