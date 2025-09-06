 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19875578 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

Piece

Bug Fixes

Shrimp

Changed so that Shrimp grants permanent coins only when Penguins have negative coins

(If not negative, it will give the usual +1 coin instead)

Postman

Fixed a bug where Whiskey continued to provide permanent coins indefinitely

  • Unified wording: replaced “erase” with “clear”

  • Corrected the Fortune Teller’s English text to match its actual effect

Changed files in this update

