5 September 2025 Build 19875467 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Test Build, various improvements to in game radio, the open world, and began working on the lower levels, this build is essentially a test of the new rig, and hooking things up to steamworks so i can push updates with the new machine

Friday Night Testing Will resume tonight, 9PM EST in the discord!

Expect another build before then this is just a test.
NF

