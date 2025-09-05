Test Build, various improvements to in game radio, the open world, and began working on the lower levels, this build is essentially a test of the new rig, and hooking things up to steamworks so i can push updates with the new machine
Friday Night Testing Will resume tonight, 9PM EST in the discord!
Expect another build before then this is just a test.
NF
1.87.00 Pre Friday night test build
